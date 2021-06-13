NPFL: Rangers International dim Sunshine Stars 4-1

NPFL: Rangers International dim Sunshine Stars 4-1

Sunday, June 13, 2021 9:55 pm


Rangers’ players

By Nicholas Obisike

Rangers International Football Club of Enugu on Sunday pounded visiting Sunshine Stars of Akure 4-1 in a Match Day 27 fixture of the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).
In the match played at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu, Ifeanyi Nweke scored for the home team in the fifth minute from Chiamaka Madu’s tame cross.
Israel Abia made it 2-0 in the 25th minute, while Godspower Aniefiok increased the tally for Rangers before the break.
Christian Nnaji took the tally to 4-0 for the home team in the 47th minute.
Former Rangers’ player Ojukwu Ifeanyi reduced the tally for the visitors in the 52nd minute when he converted a penalty kick.
Speaking after the match, the Sunshine Stars coach, Deji Ayeni, was philosophical, saying “football is all about winning, drawing and losing”.
“Sometimes you get it right and sometimes you get it wrong. So, losing against a big team like Rangers FC is not too bad.
“By and large, it was not a bad performance and we are going home to work more on the players in the area of tactics for subsequent matches,” he said.
The coach was however optimistic that his team would beat Abia Warriors FC in their next match to boost their changes of escaping relegation at the end of the season.
“No team is unbeatable and my target is to guide Sunshine FC to safety by the end of the season,” he said.
Amobi Ezeaku, Rangers FC Team Manager, said the Flying Antelopes played well and to the instructions of the technical adviser, Salisu Yusuf.
He noted that the early goal from his team was the tonic which spurred the players on, adding that the team was ready for their upcoming matches in the league.
“We play each game as it comes and our next match against Enyimba International FC of Aba will come with its own tactics. I believe that we will get a positive result there.
“Technically, Rangers are a scoring side and a side that convert scoring chances as they come.
“Today, our players were able to create chances and convert them. It was a good one for us going into the remaining matches of the season,” Ezeaku said.

