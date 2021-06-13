One personnel killed as police repel attack on divisional station in A’Ibom

By Isaiah Eka

The Police Command in Akwa Ibom said on Sunday that it repelled attack launched by suspected hoodlums on Ini Divisional station in Odoro Ikpe in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Odiko Macdon also said the command lost one of its officers in the process.

MacDonald told newsmen in Uyo that the attack on the division was repelled by officers and men of the Operation Restore Peace recently launched by the Inspector General of Police.

He, however, said the command lost one personnel in the attack, who was hit by a bullet and was rushed to a hospital for treatment but later died.

He said officers of the command recovered operational vehicle and three motorcycles from the hoodlums, used during the attack, adding that one of the hoodlums, Imo John Udo was arrested.

“Police operatives arrested one of the hoodlums, Imo John Udo, 28, from Ikot Edem village in Essien Udim LGA of the state.

“Their operational vehicle, a Venza, they used was recovered and three motorcycles.

“As I speak, men of the Operation Restore Peace are still combing the bush as the hoodlums possibly escaped with bullet wounds sustained in a gun duel during the attack.

“The CP, Andrew Amiengheme, has already ordered discreet investigations. In no distant time, more of the perpetrators will be arrested,” Macdon said.

It was gathered that the hoodlums attacked the police station in the early hours of June 13, using motorcycles and opened fire directly at the station, killing one police personnel.