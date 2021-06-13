Police recover N1.3m from suspected kidnappers in Abuja

Sunday, June 13, 2021 9:28 pm


The suspected kidnappers and the recovered N1.3 million by operatives of FCT Police Command

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Sunday said they recovered N1.3 million from five suspected kidnappers arrested by operatives from the command in Abuja.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the FCT, ASP Mariam Yusuf, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

She said that the recovered money was paid as ransom to the suspects, adding that three mobile phones, charms three wrist watches and two caps were also recovered.

Yusuf said that the suspects, terrorising Tungan-maje, Bwari and Kwali-Kuje axis of Abuja were arrested by operatives from the Command’s Anti Kidnapping Squad during an intelligence led operation.

She said that the suspects confessed to belonging to a notorious syndicate of kidnappers involved in the recent abductions along Bwari-Byzahin, Kuje-Kwali axis and Niger State during police investigation.

Yusuf said that two suspects were also arrested over link to a kidnapping operatiion on Tunga-maje axis.

She said that the duo confessed to threatening some residents of Tunga-Maje to pay ‘ransom’ to avoid being kidnapped during investigation and added that one mobile phone was recovered from the suspects

The PPRO said that the suspects would be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.

She urged residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, the command on 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.

Yusuf said that the conduct of Police Officers could also be reported to the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) on 09022222352.

