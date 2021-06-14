Alleged Fulani Jihadists threat: ‘We are ready to die’ – Gov. Okowa’s aide

By Okafor Ofiebor

Comrade Monday Emenim ( Akpolo), the Special Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Security and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rhema Hotel &, Suites , Agbor-Obi has said he is ready to give anything in defence of Delta if the alleged threat by Fulani Jihadist to attack Asaba and other parts of the state is real.

He, however, urged the people of the state not to panic over the alleged threat notice by Fulani Jihadists to overrun Delta.

Emenim who spoke to journalists at Agbor, headquarters of Ika South LGA on Monday asked the residents of Delta, especially those living in Asaba and Agbor to be extra-vigilant while going about their normal businesses without fear.

He described the authors of the alleged threat letter as enemies of the State and South-South Nigeria, while lauding Governor Okowa and his colleagues for the Asaba Accord that has sent goose pimples to promoters of insecurity in the region.

“The patriotic stance of the South-South Governors on open grazing and the reactions of some interests are other attestations to the fact that some people feel that they are more Nigerians than others.

“We are on the same page with our amiable governor on the ban on open grazing in Delta State and we are more than ready to defend our land from any form of invasion.

“I charge our people to observe and report suspicious movements and strange elements to the appropriate authorities. Threat is an instrument often employed by the weak. Our forefathers were never conquered and as such nobody can enslave us – enough is enough, ” Emenim insisted.

“Governor has done well excellently well for Deltans and we remain 100% loyal to his administrator. We are ready to die for any course that he is championing. Let us believe that the threat is not real as being speculated but if it is real, ‘na once man dey die.’ We are ready for any eventuality, ” Emenim asserted