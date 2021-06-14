Army speaks on alleged killing of 6 soldiers, attacks on Abia communities

Monday, June 14, 2021 11:19 am


Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigerian Army has dismissed reports that troops were on revenge mission in some communities in Abia following the alleged killing of six soldiers in a clash with ESN/IPOB terrorists.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, in a statement on Monday, said contrary to reports, no soldier was killed in Ohafia Local Government Area of the state.

Yerima also said the denied the allegation that residents of Elu, Amangwu, and Amaekpu in Ohafia LGA had embarked on mass exodus out of fear.

He described the allegation as baseless fabrication aimed at tarnishing the good image of the Nigerian army as well as creating distrust between the public and security agents in the state.

Yerima explained that troops only carried out routine clearance operations in the area in line with the rules of engagement and respect for the fundamental human rights of citizens.

The director explained that the operation was aimed at restoring socio-economic activities which had been disrupted by criminal activities of IPOB/ESN elements who had attacked security agents and destroyed government infrastructure.

According to him, troops, in conjunction with personnel of the Nigeria Police and other security agencies leveraging on timely and accurate intelligence provided by patriotic citizens, are working tirelessly to restore normalcy to troubled spots and to rid the state of criminal elements.

“Consequently, we wish to reassure the good people of Abia of the safety of their lives and property.

“We also urge them to continue to report suspicious movements and activities of strange individuals or groups in their vicinity to the nearest security agency for prompt action,” he said.

