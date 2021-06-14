Bauchi Governor appoints new Chief of Staff

Monday, June 14, 2021 9:48 am


By Ayinde Olaide

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, has appointed Mr Aminu Gamawa as the new Chief of Staff, Government House, Bauchi.

He replaces Mr Ladan Salihu, sacked on June 9, alongside Secretary to the State Government, commissioners and other political appointees.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Mukhtar Gidado, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the governor, on Monday in Bauchi.

Gamawa, a legal practitioner, was the immediate past Commissioner, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.

“Gamawa worked across a wide range of organisations, government agencies, educational institutions and non– profitable entities.

“He is the Chairman, Bauchi State COVID-19 Economic Recovery Committee 2020, and Vice Chairman, World Bank States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) in the state,” Gidado said.

Gidado said that Gamawa also served as the Regional Representative of the Technical Working Group on Subnational Ease of Doing Business; Coordinator, Harvard Law School Graduate Forum (2011 – 2014), and a teaching fellow.

“In the year 2020; Gamawa was conferred with the National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) Award.”

