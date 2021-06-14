Edo to sue Remo FC over attack on players of Bendel Insurance

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has disclosed that the state government will take legal action against the management of Remo Football Club, for attacking players and officials of Bendel Insurance FC.

Obaseki disclosed this on Monday, when he visited the injured players at the Central Hospital, Benin City.

The governor who was accompanied on the visit by his Deputy, Philip Shaibu and Chief of Staff, Osaigbovo Iyoha, expressed shock that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), was yet to sanction those that perpetrated the dastardly act.

He noted: “This is very barbaric and not in the spirit of sportsmanship. You can’t injure your colleagues like this in a tournament.

“Look at the way Bendel Insurance Players were wounded because they went to play in a league match with Remo Football Club in Ogun State.

“I am really shocked and very disappointed that more than a week since the incident happened, the managers of the league have not come out to punish those that perpetrated this dastardly act.

“For now, we can’t continue with the league; we will suspend the participation of Bendel Insurance in the league until NFF takes the appropriate sanction against those who injured our players and also take interest in treating our players.

“We want to see that the right things are done in the league. This is the third time I understand Bendel Insurance players have been injured.

“We have to take legal action against those that perpetrated this act. We will not continue with the league until NFF takes appropriate action. Our players are covered by our insurance scheme in the state.”

The Benin Arsenal players and their officials were attacked on Sunday 6th of June 2021, when they went to play a league game with Remo football Club in Ogun state.

Five players, two coaches, a team manager and two supporters were were critically injured and hospitalised.