Edo to sue Remo FC over attack on players of Bendel Insurance

Edo to sue Remo FC over attack on players of Bendel Insurance

Monday, June 14, 2021 10:16 pm


Governor Obaseki during visit to some of the injured players

Governor Obaseki during visit to some of the injured players

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin
Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has disclosed that the state government will take legal action against the management of Remo Football Club, for attacking players and officials of Bendel Insurance FC.
Obaseki disclosed this on Monday, when he visited the injured players at the Central Hospital, Benin City.
The governor who was accompanied on the visit by his Deputy, Philip Shaibu and Chief of Staff, Osaigbovo Iyoha, expressed shock that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), was yet to sanction those that perpetrated the dastardly act.
He noted: “This is very barbaric and not in the spirit of sportsmanship. You can’t injure your colleagues like this in a tournament.
“Look at the way Bendel Insurance Players were wounded because they went to play in a league match with Remo Football Club in Ogun State.
“I am really shocked and very disappointed that more than a week since the incident happened, the managers of the league have not come out to punish those that perpetrated this dastardly act.
Some of the injured Bendel Insurance players on admission

Some of the injured Bendel Insurance players on admission

“For now, we can’t continue with the league; we will suspend the participation of Bendel Insurance in the league until NFF takes the appropriate sanction against those who injured our players and also take interest in treating our players.
“We want to see that the right things are done in the league. This is the third time I understand Bendel Insurance players have been injured.
“We have to take legal action against those that perpetrated this act. We will not continue with the league until NFF takes appropriate action. Our players are covered by our insurance scheme in the state.”
The Benin Arsenal players and their officials were attacked on Sunday 6th of June 2021, when they went to play a league game with Remo football Club in Ogun state.
Five players, two coaches, a team manager and two supporters were were critically injured and hospitalised.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Governor Abdulrahman-Abdulrazaq of Kwara 31 mins ago

    LG Caretaker Committees: Kwara APC youths petition AGF
    WHO Chief, Tedros Ghebreyesus 38 mins ago

    COVID-19 cases drop for 7th week as Africa records high mortality-WHO
    Police: 48 mins ago

    Police confirm release of abducted Ekiti farmer, say no ransom paid
    Church silhouette. Credit: dream time.com 57 mins ago

    How church saved widow from harmful traditional practice – Catholic priest
    Comrade Monday Emenim ( Akpolo) , Special Assistant (SA) to governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Security and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rhema Hotel &, Suites , Agbor-Obi, Delta State 1 hour ago

    Alleged Fulani Jihadists threat: ‘We are ready to die’ – Gov. Okowa’s aide
    Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (4th from right) and his colleagues during the PDP Governors' Forum meeting in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State on Monday. 2 hours ago

    PDP Governors raise alarm about Buhari’s loans, issue strong warnings
    2 hours ago

    It’s not over for APC in Edo, Oshiomhole tells members 
    Burnaboy with his grandparents, Mr and Mrs Benson Idonije 3 hours ago

    How Fela’s mother convinced him to change his style of music – Benson Idonije