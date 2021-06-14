Family picks date for T B Joshua’s burial

Family picks date for T B Joshua’s burial

Monday, June 14, 2021 8:07 am


TB Joshua, DIES at 57l CAN, PFN will not mourn him

TB Joshua,

Ten days after his sudden death, the family of Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua may have concluded arrangements for his burial. He is to be buried in Lagos on July 9th, 2021.

It would be recalled that Joshua, the funder of the Synagogue Church of All Nation’s, SCOAN, died on Saturday after a church program. His remains has since been deposited in a morgue, while arrangement for the interment were being awaited.

Nigerian link reports that a member of the family who preferred not to be mentioned in print, disclosed the burial date.

According to him, the decision was made after the immediate and extended members of the family of TB Joshua met on Friday to discuss issues regarding the burial.

He revealed that the burial arrangement was scheduled for July 5 through to July 9, 2021.

He said, “The extended family members, his (Joshua) wife and children held a meeting on Friday and it was decided that he should be buried in Lagos and the burial programme will be between July 5 and 9.

“It was on the insistence of the wife and the children that the other family members agree on the place of burial because they said they saw revelations that he should be buried in Lagos. Since they said it was spiritual, the family agreed with them

