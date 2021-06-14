Gunmen kill 10 persons in Plateau – Police

Monday, June 14, 2021 3:57 pm


File photo of typical gunmen in Nigeria:

By Polycarp Auta
The Police Command in Plateau has said that 10 persons were killed in Kashe (Sabon Layi) community, Kuru District of Jos South Local Government of the state.
ASP Ubah Ogaba, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Jos.
Ogaba, who said the incident took place on Sunday night, explained that the killers invaded the community in Hilux van.
“We received a report that 10 persons were shot dead at a drinking joint at Sabon Layi, Kuru in Jos South by yet to be identified gunmen, who drove in with a Hilux and shot sporadically.
“Personnel of the Command and the Military have been deployed to the affected area.
”The Commissioner of Police has ordered an immediate investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the killing and to bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to book,” he said
However, an eye witness told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who visited the community, that twelve people were killed, while five were injured during the attack.
”I counted twelve dead bodies at the scene with five injured.
”The injured persons are currently receiving treatment at any undisclolsed hospital,” the eye witness said. (

