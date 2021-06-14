In 2 years, APC will slip into oblivion – Tambuwal

Monday, June 14, 2021 11:40 am


Tambuwal: Chairman, PDP Governors' Forum

Uyo, the capital city of Akwa Ibom State, is currently playing host to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors all over Nigeria. Thus, the state government threw a banquet last night, Sunday, 13 June, in honour of the dignitaries, under the umbrella of PDP Governor’s Forum. It was there that its chairman, Aminu Tambuwal, the Sokoto helmsman, made what his supporters called “a prophetic statement.” He said that in 2023, when another round of elections will hold on all strata, All Progressives Congress (APC) would be swept into the scrap heap of history.
He submitted: “These star-studded leaders of PDP governors in their respective states and political generals are determined by the grace of God through your prayers, support and cooperation, to rescue Nigeria.
“It is a task that we must accomplish to the glory of God and his glory alone.
“God on our side, we are determined as leaders, to provide that platform for the emergence of another PDP leadership in this country, come 2023.”
He added: “We need prayers. God is always there for His people and will never be tired of Nigeria for His glory.”
Tambuwal maintained further that with PDP victory, APC would become history.

Gov Darius Dickson Ishaku with Gov Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State (in Agbada) and Obong Victor Attah, former Governor of Akwa Ibom State on Sunday in Uyo. Ishaku is in Uyo for a meeting of PDP Governors Forum which continues today, Monday June 14, 2021. Photo credit: Bala Dan Abu

