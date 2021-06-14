It’s not over for APC in Edo, Oshiomhole tells members 

Monday, June 14, 2021 10:25 pm


Adams Oshiomhole

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Monday appealed to the party faithful in Edo state to keep faith in the party, irrespective of the present challenges facing the party in the state.

He made the appeal during the party’s enlarged leaders’ meeting across Edo north senatorial district of the state.

He said that irrespective of the outcome of the last governorship election in the state, the party in Edo north has enough reasons to sustain self-pride and self-confidence for winning the senatorial zone.

“The unity of this senatorial zone must be maintained serviced and sustained. The only way to sustain it is unity  of purpose and constant meetings at all levels from time to time,” he emphasized.

The former governor of the state charged the party leaders to always have all inclusive meetings to carry everybody along at the ward, local and state levels.

He noted that politics is a game of numbers and as such, the language of who is he or her should be avoided at all times, adding that everybody is something and important in politics.

According to him, “There are some grumblings and quarrels in some local governments or in some places between one youth and another youth, one woman with another woman.

“That is understandable because once we relate together as human beings sometimes there would be quarrel, but we as leaders must realise that we have a duty to settle such quarrels and put them behind us.”

In his remark, the Senator representing Edo north at the national assembly, Senator Francis Alimikhena, thanked members of the party for their resilience.

He promised that he will continue to do his best to justify the mandate they gave to him and members of the national assembly from the district, namely, Peter Akpatason, Johnson Ughuma and Abubakar Momoh.

Earlier, the senatorial leader of the party, Barr. Sunday Mayaki, urged the party faithful to keep faith with the party ahead of 2023 general elections,

He also thanked them for their loyalty to the party that has brought federal development to the senatorial district.

