New Israeli premier Bennett presents new Cabinet

Monday, June 14, 2021 11:27 am


Israeli premier Bennett: presents cabinet members

Israel’s new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett presented his new Cabinet on Monday.

The 27 ministers met in Jerusalem with President Reuven Rivlin for a traditional photo.

The new coalition is made up of eight parties along the political spectrum, including an Arab party for the first time.

On July 9, Rivlin himself is to be replaced by Isaac Herzog, who was elected as new president of Israel.

The new government under Bennett was confirmed by parliament on Sunday with a majority of just one vote, ending the rule of right-wing conservative premier Benjamin Netanyahu, who had been in office since 2009.

After the meeting with the president, Netanyahu is scheduled to officially hand over his office to Bennett.

U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel congratulated Bennett and announced they would closely collaborate with the new government.

