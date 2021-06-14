Not completing my tenure as national chairman of APC no big deal – Oshiomhole

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The immediate past governor of Edo state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has said that it does not matter that he did not complete his tenure as national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He stated this on Monday during the party’s enlarged leaders’ meeting across Edo north senatorial district of the state, held at Auchi.

Oshiomhole had to step aside as national chairman of the party, following a law suit that affirmed his removal as a member of the party in his ward.

He however said that what matters is that he occupied the office of the national chairman of the party, for which he said he remains thankful to God for.

“I have every reason to be grateful to God for His grace upon me. It is on record that I did not only do eight years as governor, but the party also worked hard to have my successor elected on the platform. It does not matter what happened thereafter.

“I also was privileged to become the national chairman of our party and it does not matter even if I had spent just two days in that office. All that matters is that I occupied the office and it is a history that cannot be changed and for which I am grateful to God.

“It is for this reason that I have an obligation to continue to maintain and sustain the ladder which by the help of other people I used to climb up, so that others too can take advantage of that ladder to even climb higher than I did,” he said.

Commenting on members of the party who were elected to the State House of Assembly, but were yet to be inaugurated, Oshiomhole thanked them for keeping their faith, noting that even though they committed no sin, they are being denied their right to be sworn-in to represent their constituents.

He however said he believes that God will deliver justice to them in His own way and at His own determined time.

Comrade Oshiomhole thanked the leaders for remaining steadfast inspite of sponsored negative stories against some of them, even as he saluted the foot soldiers for their trust and confidence and sacrifices in and for the party.

“Some resigned from their positions based on principles, some resisted the temptations to betray the party for monetary gains, while others were sacked or illegally suspended from their elected positions,” he noted.

The former state governor who urged the party members across the senatorial zone to be proud of themselves, disclosed that no projects are ongoing in Edo north, apart from constituency projects being done by APC legislators in the National Assembly and those influenced by the Hon. Minister [of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba].

He noted that since 2012, the party has not lost any position from House of Assembly, House of Representatives and Senate, not because the people elected were perfect, but “because our people were determined, based on party discipline, that we must vote for the party’s candidates at all times.”