Police confirm release of abducted Ekiti farmer, say no ransom paid

Police confirm release of abducted Ekiti farmer, say no ransom paid

Monday, June 14, 2021 11:24 pm


Police:

Police:

By Ariwodola Idowu
The Police Command in Ekiti on Monday confirmed the release of a prominent farmer, Alhaji Jimoh Olodan, kidnapped at a farmstead in Iyemero-Ekiti on Friday.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Olodan was allegedly abducted at about midnight on Friday at his Elegure farmstead, near Iyemero, by bandits numbering about 18, who stormed the community in a desperate search for the farmer.
The command made the confirmation in a statement signed by its Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sunday Abutu, in Ado-Ekiti and issued to newsmen on Monday.
He said that the police led the rescued team that secured the release of the farmer from his abductors.
According to Abutu, “The police immediately swung into action upon hearing that the farmer was kidnapped from his farmstead. So, we led the search team that chased the bandits into the forest to ensure that the victim is freed unhurt.
“We thank God that the man was released unhurt and he is in good and sound health,” he said.
Abutu, however, denied rumours making the round that N2 million ransom was paid by the family. “The rumours that the family agreed to make instalmental payments for the balance of the N30 million ransom demanded by the kidnappers is also not true.
A source, who pleaded anonymity, however told NAN that a search party found the victim inside a forest around 5.30a.m on Monday at the border between Kogi and Ekiti States.
The source commended the efforts of security agencies and others, including local hunters, vigilante groups, the Oodua Peoples Congress and Amotekun Corps.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Governor Abdulrahman-Abdulrazaq of Kwara 32 mins ago

    LG Caretaker Committees: Kwara APC youths petition AGF
    WHO Chief, Tedros Ghebreyesus 38 mins ago

    COVID-19 cases drop for 7th week as Africa records high mortality-WHO
    Church silhouette. Credit: dream time.com 57 mins ago

    How church saved widow from harmful traditional practice – Catholic priest
    Comrade Monday Emenim ( Akpolo) , Special Assistant (SA) to governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Security and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rhema Hotel &, Suites , Agbor-Obi, Delta State 1 hour ago

    Alleged Fulani Jihadists threat: ‘We are ready to die’ – Gov. Okowa’s aide
    Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (4th from right) and his colleagues during the PDP Governors' Forum meeting in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State on Monday. 2 hours ago

    PDP Governors raise alarm about Buhari’s loans, issue strong warnings
    2 hours ago

    It’s not over for APC in Edo, Oshiomhole tells members 
    Governor Obaseki during visit to some of the injured players 2 hours ago

    Edo to sue Remo FC over attack on players of Bendel Insurance
    Burnaboy with his grandparents, Mr and Mrs Benson Idonije 3 hours ago

    How Fela’s mother convinced him to change his style of music – Benson Idonije