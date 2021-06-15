Benue: 11 die in herders’ attack, communal crisis

Richard Elesho

Barely one week after the gruesome killing of 27 people in Odugbeho community in Agatu Local Government Area, LGA of Benue State, by suspected criminal herders, the gunmen have returned to the area to wreak more havoc. Not less than another 11 persons lost their lives in the area in fresh attacks at the weekend.

Daily Trust reports that the latest killings occurred again in Odugbeho and two other rural villages of Aila and Adagbo. It was gathered while two people were killed in Odugbeho, the remaining nine people were killed in Aila and Adagbo villages on Sunday night.

Council Chairman of Agatu, Adoyi Sule, said the attack on Odugbeho community, which led to the death of two people, was carried out by suspected armed herders.

Sule said that armed herders invaded the community on Sunday night, killed the two people and burnt 21 houses.

He also disclosed that the other nine deaths were recorded as a result of a communal crisis between Aila and Adagbo communities, adding that eight people who were wounded during the clash were now receiving treatment in the hospital.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Catherine Anene, said she was yet to receive any of the reports about the incident.

The News reports that Benue State has been at the receiving end of wanton killings and general insecurity orchestrated by suspected criminal herdsmen and local militants. The State Governor, Samuel Ortom earlier in the year narrowly escaped an attack by gunmen.