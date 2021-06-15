Fulani community in Delta disowns Jihadist group’s threat

Richard Elesho

The leadership of Fulani community in Delta State has dissociated itself from the 72-hour ultimatum handed down to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa by a group that goes by the name ‘Fulani Jihadists’ over the ban of open grazing in the southern part of Nigeria.

The Fulani people living in Delta State said they have no connection whatsoever with the group while urging government to fish out those behind the threat.

They assured Okowa and their host communities of their commitment to peaceful coexistence.

Delta Need Today, DNT, reports that the position was made known on Monday at a Press Conference in Asaba, addressed by Special Assistant to the Governor on Special Duties, Alhaji Muktar Usman.

Usman, flanked by the leadership of the Fulani in the state, expressed shock at the news of the alleged planned attack, noting that the Fulani community has been living in fear of possible attack from their host communities since the news of the threat broke.

According to him, “Yesterday was a very sad story for the leadership of Fulani in Delta. We woke up to see the viral report in the media that suspected Fulani Jihadists threatened to attack Delta State.

“We are very very disappointed in that threat and we are calling on the Governor of Delta, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and security agencies in the state to know that we are not part and parcel of that threat.

“We are Nigerians and we have good understanding with our host communities having lived here for over 40 years.

“We are calling on government to fish out those people that are behind the alleged threat because we are not part of it and we can never be part of it.

“We are in very good understanding with our host communities and we must thank the Governor because we are accepted more here in Delta than even in our respective states.

“So, I want to call on all our peace-loving people to remain calm and avoid unnecessary tension because since yesterday our people have been panicking.

“We are telling the world today that we condemn this act in all ramifications, we are not part of it and we don’t intend to fight anybody, we are peace-loving people.”

Also speaking, Leader of the Fulani in Delta, Alhaji Musa Mohammed said the Fulani were peace loving people having settled in the state for decades with their children.

“We have lived here for many years and we don’t have problems with the people of the state,” he said.

Those present at the briefing include, Alhaji Musa Muhammed, the Sarki Fulani in the state, Alhaji Musa Muhammed, Chairman of Miyetti Allah in the state, Alhaji Abubakar Haruna, Alhaji Useni Haruna, Sarki Asaba among others.