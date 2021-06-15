Kano civil servant arrested for employment scam

Tuesday, June 15, 2021 10:54 pm


Fake civil defence employment forms being sold by the suspect

By Ramatu Garba

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kano State Command, says it has arrested a staff member of the Kano State Agency for Mass Education, Abubakar Jibril, 33, for allegedly selling fake employment letters to unsuspecting job seekers in the state.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO)for the Command, DSC Ibrahim Idris-Abdullahi, confirmed the arrest in a statement he released to newsmen on Tuesday in Kano.

According to him, the suspect who lives at Dorawar Na’abba in Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area of Kano State was arrested on June 14 immediately after receiving information about his nefarious activities.

“The suspect specialises in defrauding members of the public by promising to secure employments for them in NSCDC and by downloading fake application forms of the NSCDC for them.

“He collected N10,000 each for every form from the public and used to promise his victims that very soon training will begin in Plateau ,” Idris-Abdullahi said.

He advised the general public to be wary of such fraudsters, saying nothing is paid to secure employment opportunities with the NSCDC.

The PRO reiterated the commitment of the corps in getting rid of criminally minded elements out of Kano State.

According to him, investigation is ongoing and upon conclusion, the suspect will be charged to court.(NAN)

