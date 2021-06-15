Nasarawa strike: Gov Sule invokes ‘no-work-no-pay’ policy

Tuesday, June 15, 2021 10:18 pm


By Sunday John

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has invoked the ‘no-work-no-pay’ policy as workers begin indefinite strike in the state.

Organised Labour in the state on Tuesday began an indefinite industrial action to press home their demand for full implementation of N30,000 national minimum wage, implementation of staff promotion among others.
The governor’s directive is contained in a statement signed by Mr Muhammad Ubandoma-Aliyu, Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and made available to newsmen  in Lafia.
The governor also directed Permanent Secretaries to open attendance registers in all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to ensure effective implementation of the ‘no work no pay’ policy.
He said government had also  taken a position to seek legal interpretation of the action of the Organised Labour through the Industrial Court.
According to the statement, the governor also directed security agencies to deploy their personnel to man all MDAs in the state in order to avert  breakdown of law and order.
He observed with concern that officials of the union in the state denied workers who were unwilling to join the strike access to their offices.
The governor, however, expressed government’s willingness to continue to dialogue with the organised labour with a view to finding amicable solutions to their grievances.
He, therefore, commended members and officials of National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) for refusing to participate in the strike.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Comrade Yusuf Iya, Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and his Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart had directed the state workforce to commence an indefinite strike effective from Tuesday, June 15.
Their grievances included partial implementation of the new Natuonal Minimum Wage without recourse to due process of collective bargaining, lack of implementation of promotions since 2008.
Others are lack of annual increments, lack of training, lack of confirmation of appointments of casual workers some of which have been working for more than 10 years, among others.

