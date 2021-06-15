Threats on Gov. Okowa over open grazing: Clark slams FG, Northern Elders

Threats on Gov. Okowa over open grazing: Clark slams FG, Northern Elders

Tuesday, June 15, 2021 8:57 am


Clark: Chairman, PANDEF

Clark: Chairman, PANDEF

Elder-statesman, Chief Edwin Clark has expressed disappointment at the way the Federal Government and elders from the northern part of the country have kept mute, about an ultimatum given by Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN and a Jihadist group, to the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa over the ban on open grazing.

Clark said the FG and elders ought to condemn the threat in the interest of peace.

The jihadists, had in an open letter on Sunday, asked Okowa to withdraw his support for the ban on open grazing or risk the state capital, Asaba, being attacked.

This Day reports that in a reaction at a news conference in his Asokoro, Abuja residence, the leader of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and Chairman of Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF), Clark, while frowning on the graveyard silence of President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government and northern elders, declared that open grazing is buried for good in all the 17 states that make up southern Nigeria.

According to him, the same northern elders who were always quick to accuse Igbo leaders of not publicly condemning the Nnamdi Kanu-led Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have not deemed it fit to call the jihadists to order.

The former Federal Commissioner for Information expressed concern that less than one week after leaders of thought, traditional rulers and others including himself met on the state of the nation, the Fulani jihadists issued threat to attack Delta State.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Mali's new interim President, Colonel Assimi Goita 38 seconds ago

    Mali at critical juncture with democratic future at risk – UN Envoy
    Mr Ibrahim Kashim: Appointed Secretary to Bauchi State Government 8 mins ago

    Gov. Mohammed of Bauchi appoints new SSG
    File photo: Scene of a crisis 22 mins ago

    Benue: 11 die in herders’ attack, communal crisis
    Nigeria Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama 29 mins ago

    Open Letter To The Most Senior Biafran In Buhari’s Government
    Twitter : Nigerian government asks telecommunications operators to suspends access to the platform 2 hours ago

    Exorcising  Twitter and other witches
    CNN anchor, Christiane Amanpour: diagnosed with ovarian cancer 2 hours ago

    CNN anchor, Christiane Amanpour, diagnosed with ovarian cancer
    Governor Abdulrahman-Abdulrazaq of Kwara 10 hours ago

    LG Caretaker Committees: Kwara APC youths petition AGF
    WHO Chief, Tedros Ghebreyesus 10 hours ago

    COVID-19 cases drop for 7th week as Africa records high mortality-WHO