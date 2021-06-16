AAU graduate shot dead on her way to collect NYSC call-up letter

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Tragedy struck Monday morning as a graduate of Edo state-owned Ambrose Alli University, AAU (AAU), Ekpoma, Miss Ella Williams, was reportedly gunned down by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen.

The tragic incident which allegedly occurred on Monday, along the kidnapper-infested Benin-Auchi highway, was made known on the Facebook page of a user, Asomba Andrew Egbuonu.

According to Egbuonu, Ella Williams who graduated with a Masters of Science degree in Architecture, met her death while traveling from Benin, to pick up her call up letter at the University’s main campus in Ekpoma, in preparatory to the compulsory one year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), programme.

He reported further that the herdsmen opened fire on the bus she was travelling in, killing her on the spot, while other passengers in the bus were abducted and taken into the thick forest by the hoodlums.

Asomba Andrew Egbuonu, wrote on his Facebook page:

“I received the devastating news of the demise of a young lady and a promising future of the Nigerian nation, Miss Ella Williams, in the hands of blood-thirsty and heartless herdsmen on the Benin – Ekpoma Road in Edo State.

“Miss Williams who has just graduated with a Masters in Architecture from Ambrose Alli University Ekpoma, was said to have traveled from her Benin base to pick up her Call-up. She never made it back as her vehicle was attacked by murderous marauders who ambushed vehicles by opening fire on them with their small arms (aka AK47 Assault guns) killing her on the spot. What a country where human lives have no value, especially to these emotion-less invaders”, Egbuonu added.

“All over Nigeria, criminals and kidnappers plan and find ways of stopping vehicle before kidnappings their victims. This appears to be too much work for these roaming marauders who prefer to use their bullets indiscriminately to stop vehicles on highways, killing the drivers and any other unfortunate passengers, before kidnapping the leftover survivors and herding them into our vast ungoverned bushes and forests.

“That this modus operandi has been used repeatedly with almost no consequence for these criminals is unacceptable. The Nigerian government under the watch of our President cannot continue to claim helplessness and reign as Nigeria’s best are wasted all over Nigeria.

“Miss Williams is gone, lost to a nation in need of her brightest and best. Her parents are heartbroken; her friends and colleagues in deep shock; her killers are out there still demanding and waiting to collect ransom from the surviving passengers from last week’s murderous and senseless kidnapping; and the Nigerian State moves on as it is business as usual to our rulers.”

It is pertinent to recall that quite a number of commuters have been killed and many others injured along the Benin-Auchi highway, by suspected herdsmen and kidnappers who operate unhindered almost on a daily basis.