APC stronger to reclaim Oyo from PDP in 2023- Folarin

APC stronger to reclaim Oyo from PDP in 2023- Folarin

Wednesday, June 16, 2021 10:30 am


Senator Teslim Folarin

Senator Teslim Folarin

Sen. Teslim Folarin (APC-Oyo Central) says the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State is now stronger to reclaim the state from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government in 2023.

Folarin made the assertions on Tuesday, while receiving members of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in Olorunsogo, Irepo Local Government area of the state in the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Folarin, a former Senate Leader, is now the Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content.

The ZLP in the state had on March 2, at its enlarged meeting, collapsed its structures throughout the state to join APC.

Folarin had led some party chieftains to receive no fewer than seven thousand members of the ZLP to the APC.

Folarin assured leadership of the defecting party that both the old and new members of the APC have equal rights.

“We will do our best to strengthen the party and take the message of this party to the betrayed, maltreated and aggrieved members of the ruling PDP.

“Even, as you are just joining us, we have accepted you as part and parcel of APC, and we will not discriminate against you.

“On behalf of all our leaders, I assure you that you will not regret joining the APC.

“We shall work together like brothers and sisters to ensure that APC is greater than what it is now in Oyo State,” he said.

Folarin commended the new members for their decision to join what he called “the progressive train”.

He assured them that the party would do its best to give them a sense of belonging.

Folarin said that all the party governorship aspirants have the capacity to lead the state.

The senator, then implored the new members to show commitment and give their best to ensure rancour-free party congresses, and ensure victory for the party in 2023 elections.

In his remarks, Alhaji Kolawole Yunus, the ZLP Chairman in the Council, said they had tested the two major political parties in the state,before joining APC in compliance with the “Samonda Declaration”.

Yunus added that members of ZLP in Irepo decided to move to APC enmasse due to inability of Gov. Seyi Makinde to honour the 2019 coalition agreement.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Miss Ella Williams: allegedly shot dead by criminal herdsmen on Benin-Auchi road 1 hour ago

    AAU graduate shot dead on her way to collect NYSC call-up letter
    Biden and Putin: 2 hours ago

    Putin-Biden talks may be extended, Russian official says
    File: South African Police officers: beat Nigeria Stanley Igwe to death 2 hours ago

    How Nigerian Stanley Igwe was beaten to death by S/African police officers – NICASA President
    Antonio Manuel de Oliveira Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations 2 hours ago

    Soaring e-waste affects the health of millions of children – WHO
    3 hours ago

    Femi Osofisan at 75: A literary luminary and statesman
    Atimah: Kogi CNPP Secretary 4 hours ago

    Constitution review: CNPP demands recall of National Assembly members from Kogi
    Nigerian Footballer, Mikel Obi on courtesy visit to Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Sunday in Abuja. 4 hours ago

    Yahaya Bello 2023: Sowore slams Mikel Obi
    Niger State Governor Abubakar Bello 4 hours ago

    Be cautious in your battle against bandits, Niger governor counsels vigilante corps