Constitution review: CNPP demands recall of National Assembly members from Kogi

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Kogi State chapter of the Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) said it has scrutinized the performance of members of the National Assembly from the state and passed a vote of no confidence on them.

The party therefore called on the electorate to begin the process of their recall as it accused the National Assembly members of not carrying their constituents along in the ongoing efforts to review the constitution of the country.

In a statement issued to pressmen signed by the state Chairman, Mohammed Kabir Abdullahi and Secretary Hon. Muktar Atima, CNPP said if the constitution of the country says “we the people of Nigeria”, this makes it pertinent that the people should be involved in any review because it’s about the people.

“To our greatest dismay the people were sidelined. Without mincing words, none of the representatives called on their constituents for their input. What this clearly means is that there is a hidden agenda especially in the area of the electoral amendments which the CNPP believe will enhance participation in the electoral processes where the ultimate power will reside with the people,” the statement read.

The CNPP have faulted the National Assembly members for not defending their constituents who voted them into office, adding that “this shows they are not worthy to lead us, hence, we are calling for their recall across the three senatorial districts and nine federal constituencies in the state.”