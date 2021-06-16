Gov. Okowa appoints Emeyese, Edwin Clark’s son, others as aides

Wednesday, June 16, 2021 11:03 pm


Governor Okowa of Delta State

By Jethro Ibileke
The Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, on Wednesday approved the appointment of a former member of the House of Representatives, Chief Sunny Emeyese, as Special Adviser.
Also appointment as Special Adviser Chief Ebikeme Clark, son of elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, Sylvanus Okorote and Dr Austin Abidi.
The news of the appointment was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Chief Patrick Ukah.
Sunny Emeyese represented Ethiope Federal Constituency in the green chamber of the National Assembly, while Ebikeme Clark is a former chairman of Burutu local government council.
It would be recalled that Governor Okowa sacked all appointees in his cabinet, including Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief of Staff, Commissioners and Special Advisers, in the month of May.
He has since appointed Patrick Ukah as SSG and Festus Ovie Agas as Chief of Staff.
All the appointees are yet to be sworn-in and appointed portfolios.

