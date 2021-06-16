Mrs. Obaseki, Dep. Gov, wife storm court for 7-year-old sex defilement victim

Mrs. Obaseki, Dep. Gov, wife storm court for 7-year-old sex defilement victim

Wednesday, June 16, 2021 10:00 pm


Photo: Mrs. Obaseki (middle) flanked by Dep. Gov. Philip Shaibu and wife, Marian

Photo: Mrs. Obaseki (middle) flanked by Dep. Gov. Philip Shaibu and wife, Marian

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin
Wife of Edo Governor, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, the state Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu and his wife, Marian, on Wednesday stormed the State Magistrate Court, Saplele Road, Benin, in solidarity with a seven-year-old victim of sexual defilement.
In the case, 55-year-old Micheal Ogboke, who operates a laundry shop in the premises of the state police command headquarters, allegedly defiled the minor (name withheld).
The accused was first arraigned on 17 May, 2021, and subsequently remanded in prison custody.
Addressing journalists on Wednesday at the court, the Edo First Lady reiterated her commitment to ensuring that anyone found guilty of sexual and gender-based violence in the state, must face the full wrath of the law, no matter how highly-connected.
She stated that Governors of the 36 states and the President Muhammadu Buhari, have declared a state-of-emergency on sexual and gender-based violence in Nigeria.
Mrs. Obaseki noted that Edo state government has domesticated the Violence Against Persons Prohibhition Law, as evidence of its commitment to putting an end to gender-based offenses.
She further disclosed that Governor Godwin Obaseki will assent to law this week and will be implemented upon every case of gender-based violence in the state.
“The law will take it’s full course, regardless of who is involved, whether rich or poor, because we won’t allow our children to be violated and their future destroyed anymore,” Mrs. Obaseki assured.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    The Commissioner of Police and the triplets during the visit 17 mins ago

    Ogun CP, others visit officer who delivered triplets
    The stolen rail tracks parts recovered from the suspects 4 hours ago

    Police nab rail track vandals, recover truckloads of stolen materials in Benue
    Left to right: Mrs Francisca Michael-James, Head, Town Planning, South-west Zone; Zonal Manager, South-west, Mr Akintola Olagbemiro; Mrs Toyin Bada, Immediate Past Zonal Manager and Representative of the Nigerian Police Force 5 hours ago

    No going back on efforts to restore FESTAC’s lost glory – Ashafa
    Baba Ijesha in court on Wednesday 6 hours ago

    Baba Ijesha arraigned for alleged sexual assault, attempted rape of minor
    6 hours ago

    Going to Mecca and Jerusalem   
    6 hours ago

    Bakassi Boys Not in Our State – Anambra Government
    7 hours ago

    We’ll Deliver Six-Lane Ibeju-Lekki-Epe Highway Project First Quarter 2022 – Sanwo-Olu
    INEC 7 hours ago

    INEC creates additional 56,872 polling units in Nigeria