Ogun CP, others visit officer who delivered triplets

The Commissioner of Police Ogun Edward Awolowo Ajogun, in company of executive members of Police Community Relations committee (PCRC) on Wednesday visited the Kemta residence of W/Cpl Bolaji Senjirin who recently delivered a set of triplets.

The Commissioner of Police, who expressed his gratitude to God Almighty for the safe delivery of the the babies.

He also assured the family of his continue support towards the upkeep of the babies as he noted that the mother as an orderly to his wife is regarded a member of his family.

Ajogun also made a cash donation to the babies and prayed that they will live to fulfill their destiny.

In the same vein, the chairman PCRC in the state, Arch. Samson Kunle Popoola and the spokesman for the command DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi supported the family with cash donations, while the women wing of the PCRC also pledged to support the family.

Other officers in the company of the CP are; the Dpo Kemta division, CSP Grace Ejiofor and the personal assistant to the CP, DSP Ade Akiti.

Meanwhile the triplets, two boys and a girl are all in good condition.