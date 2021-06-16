Ogun CP, others visit officer who delivered triplets

Ogun CP, others visit officer who delivered triplets

Wednesday, June 16, 2021 10:19 pm


The Commissioner of Police and the triplets during the visit

The Commissioner of Police and the triplets during the visit

The Commissioner of Police Ogun Edward Awolowo Ajogun, in company of executive members of Police Community Relations committee (PCRC) on Wednesday visited the Kemta residence of W/Cpl Bolaji Senjirin who recently delivered a set of triplets.

The Commissioner of Police, who expressed his gratitude to God Almighty for the safe delivery of the the babies.

He also assured the family of his continue support towards the upkeep of the babies as he noted that the mother as an orderly to his wife is regarded a member of his family.

Ajogun also made a cash donation to the babies and prayed that they will live to fulfill their destiny.

In the same vein, the chairman PCRC in the state, Arch. Samson Kunle Popoola and the spokesman for the command DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi supported the family with cash donations, while the women wing of the PCRC also pledged to support the family.

Other officers in the company of the CP are; the Dpo Kemta division, CSP Grace Ejiofor and the personal assistant to the CP, DSP Ade Akiti.

Meanwhile the triplets, two boys and a girl are all in good condition.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Photo: Mrs. Obaseki (middle) flanked by Dep. Gov. Philip Shaibu and wife, Marian 36 mins ago

    Mrs. Obaseki, Dep. Gov, wife storm court for 7-year-old sex defilement victim
    The stolen rail tracks parts recovered from the suspects 4 hours ago

    Police nab rail track vandals, recover truckloads of stolen materials in Benue
    Left to right: Mrs Francisca Michael-James, Head, Town Planning, South-west Zone; Zonal Manager, South-west, Mr Akintola Olagbemiro; Mrs Toyin Bada, Immediate Past Zonal Manager and Representative of the Nigerian Police Force 5 hours ago

    No going back on efforts to restore FESTAC’s lost glory – Ashafa
    Baba Ijesha in court on Wednesday 6 hours ago

    Baba Ijesha arraigned for alleged sexual assault, attempted rape of minor
    6 hours ago

    Going to Mecca and Jerusalem   
    6 hours ago

    Bakassi Boys Not in Our State – Anambra Government
    7 hours ago

    We’ll Deliver Six-Lane Ibeju-Lekki-Epe Highway Project First Quarter 2022 – Sanwo-Olu
    INEC 7 hours ago

    INEC creates additional 56,872 polling units in Nigeria