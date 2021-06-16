Photo: The Putin, Biden Summit in Geneva

Photo: The Putin, Biden Summit in Geneva

Wednesday, June 16, 2021 12:48 pm


Presidents Biden, second left, and Putin, second right. Photo: CNN.

Right now, Presidents Joe Biden and Vladmir Putin of the United Statea and Russia, in that order, are holding a summit in Geneva, Switzerland.

The entire world waits for fruitful outcomes.

