Putin, Biden meeting begins with handshake

Wednesday, June 16, 2021 1:41 pm


Presidents Biden, second left, and Putin, second right. Photo: CNN.

Russian President, Vladimir Putin, and U.S. President, Joe Biden, on Wednesday met at the summit venue in Geneva, first sharing a short handshake.

Putin was the first to arrive and was met at the Villa La Grange by Swiss President, Guy Parmelin.

Parmelin had travelled to the airport to greet Putin but the Russian leader decided to forego an official welcome there.

Biden arrived at the villa from the hotel in Geneva where he had stayed overnight.(dpa/NAN)

