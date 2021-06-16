Yahaya Bello 2023: Sowore slams Mikel Obi

Nigerian Footballer, Mikel Obi on courtesy visit to Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Sunday in Abuja.

Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, has lambasted Nigerian footballer, Mikel Obi, for pledging to  support the political aspirations of Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello.

On Sunday, Obi paid a courtesy visit to the governor in Abuja during which he commended him for his achievements in the areas of security, healthcare, infrastructure, education and agriculture.

He was quoted as saying, “It is an honour for me to finally meet his Excellency personally after all the good things I have heard and read about him from not just the people of Kogi State but from Nigerians.

“My main aim is to come here to show my appreciation and to thank him for all the things he has been doing for the people and also to support him in whatever future political positions he wants to go into.

“I will like to be there to support him, to be there by his side through this journey for him to achieve whatever he wants which is for the betterment of Nigeria.”

Obi said he was hopeful that Bello and himself could work together as a team to achieve success.

But in a post via his Twitter handle on Monday, Sowore called out the former Super Eagles midfielder, describing him as a ‘sycophant.’

He wrote, “@mikel_john_obi As ur career in football flames out, another one starts in sycophancy + ass licking! At least for sycophancy, you don’t need any rigorous practice! Enjoy it while it lasts with, @OfficialGYBKogi the most irresponsible and incompetent Nigerian governor below 50.”

