2023: Why APC presidential ticket should be zoned to South – Shekarau

A former governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau, has said to ensure justice and fairness, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC should ensure the emergence of a southerner as its presidential candidate in 2023.

Speaking on BBC on Wednesday, Shekarau, serving senator said the fact that rotational presidency was not included in the party’s constitution should not stop zoning of offices.

He added that ensuring ‘power shift’ to the South in 2023 will give all Nigerians sense of belonging, Premium Times said quoting the BBC interview.

Furthermore, the Senator noted that zoning is already being used in implementation of policies in Nigeria and politics should not be an exception.

“You cannot implement any policy in Nigeria without taking geopolitical zones into consideration.

“This is also the same with rotating the presidency between the North and the South. If we ignore power shift, we are not being fair to ourselves and we are not fair to history. In my opinion, power shift is necessary for all Nigerians to have a sense of belonging.

“I am of the opinion that, we should exercise patience and bring our brothers from the South close to us.

“You see, the North alone cannot produce the votes enough for the president. Likewise the South, it is only when we come together. My believe is not only geopolitical regions, there is no state in the federation that does not have a competent person to lead this country.

“Violating this arrangement will further divide Nigerians. Some will feel neglected or rejected,” Shekarau said.