Abia Govt. reviews curfew in Aba, Umuahia, other cities

By Ihechinyere Chigemeri-Uwom

Abia Government has announced a review of the dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed on Aba, Umuahia, Ohafia, Bende, Umunneochi and Arochukwu Local Government Areas (LGAs).

The Commissioner for Information, Chief John Kalu, announced the review in a statement in Umuahia on Wednesday.

Kalu stated that the curfew now holds from 10pm to 6am as against 8pm to 6am in Aba and Umuahia, the state capital, with effect from June 18.

In Ohafia, Bende, Umunneochi and Arochukwu LGAs, the curfew would now be effective from 8pm to 6am as against 6pm to 6am.

The commissioner noted that the relaxation of the curfew followed noticeable security improvement in the state and its neighboring states.

“Government wishes to advise citizens and residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements to security agents,” he stated.

He admonished residents to ensure full compliance with the new curfew regimes which, according to him, is subject to further reviews.

NAN reports that the state government imposed curfew on Aba, Umuahia, Ohafia and Arochukwu on April 6, following the escalation in security breaches in the areas.

The measure was later extended to Bende and Umunneochi LGAs in the wake of the spread in the phenomenon.

The commissioner stated that the curfew became necessary to contain the security challenges and ensure the protection of lives and property across the state.