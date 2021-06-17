Ethiopia’s govt. condemns probe into Tigray human rights abuses

Thursday, June 17, 2021 6:44 pm


Abiy Ahmed: Ethiopian PM

An African Union investigation into possible human rights abuses in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region was met with condemnation by the government in Addis Ababa on Thursday.

The investigation, which was a unilateral announcement by the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights, is unhelpful and has no legal basis, according to Ethiopia’s Foreign Ministry.

The inquiry should be halted immediately, it added in the statement.

Ethiopia’s government forces had been repeatedly accused of using violence and rape against the population in Tigray, which prompted the African Union to announce that investigations into the allegations would be undertaken by a commission of inquiry.

Ethiopia launched a military offensive on its northern region of Tigray in November to diminish the power of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which rules the region and has been critical of the central government.

The hostilities in northern Ethiopia soon escalated into a complex conflict involving neighbouring Eritrea.

Hundreds of thousands of people have already fled the fighting, which has caused widespread destruction.

According to the UN, similarly high numbers of people in Tigray were facing the threat of starvation. (dpa/NAN)

