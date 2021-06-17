FGC Yauri attack: Police say effort is on to rescue kidnapped students, teachers

By Muhammad Lawal
A combined team of Police operatives is in pursuit of bandits that attacked the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, Kebbi on Thursday, an official has said.
DSP Nafi’u Abubakar, Police Public Relations Officer, Kebbi Police Command, announced this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi.
Abubakar said: “The team, comprising operatives from the Police Mobile Force, Anti-kidnapping and Counter-terrorism units are currently combing nearby forests, routes and suspected hideouts of the criminals.
“The Kebbi State Commissioner of Police, CP Adeleke Adeyinka, condemned the attack.
“The attack resulted in the death of one policeman and gunshot injury to one of the students.
“The command is following credible leads and intensifying efforts to track the assailants and ensure the rescue of the missing students and teachers”.
Following the attack, three teachers and yet to be ascertained number of students are still missing.”
The commissioner of police appealed to residents of Kebbi to assist the police with prompt information that would aid in apprehending the criminals.
He assured the public that the command would do everything within its power to ensure that the abducted persons “are safely reunited with their families and perpetrators brought to book”.
NAN recalls that the commissioner had confirmed that five teachers were abducted while a policeman was killed during the attack.
“The truth is that the attack took place and five teachers have been taken away, four male and one female, but the number of students abducted are not known yet.
“The attack took place around noon and during the crossfire between police and the bandits, some students had been injured and one police officer was also injured and another was killed. These are the facts I can give to you,” he said.
The police commissioner said that the school principal who should provide details of the number of students abducted was still in shock.
“The principal is not in the best state of mind as I am speaking to you now, because parents have trooped into the school searching for their children.
“So the principal cannot make proper head count call,” he added
What do you think?