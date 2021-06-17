FGC Yauri attack: Police say effort is on to rescue kidnapped students, teachers

By Muhammad Lawal

A combined team of Police operatives is in pursuit of bandits that attacked the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, Kebbi on Thursday, an official has said.

DSP Nafi’u Abubakar, Police Public Relations Officer, Kebbi Police Command, announced this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi.

Abubakar said: “The team, comprising operatives from the Police Mobile Force, Anti-kidnapping and Counter-terrorism units are currently combing nearby forests, routes and suspected hideouts of the criminals.

“The Kebbi State Commissioner of Police, CP Adeleke Adeyinka, condemned the attack.

“The attack resulted in the death of one policeman and gunshot injury to one of the students.

“The command is following credible leads and intensifying efforts to track the assailants and ensure the rescue of the missing students and teachers”.

Following the attack, three teachers and yet to be ascertained number of students are still missing.”

The commissioner of police appealed to residents of Kebbi to assist the police with prompt information that would aid in apprehending the criminals.

He assured the public that the command would do everything within its power to ensure that the abducted persons “are safely reunited with their families and perpetrators brought to book”.

NAN recalls that the commissioner had confirmed that five teachers were abducted while a policeman was killed during the attack.