How Cross River Health Commissioner, Dr. Betta Edu assisted man into Air Force

Dr. Betta Edu, Cross River State Health Commissioner, has narrated how she assisted one of his old aides during the Covid-19 period, into the Nigerian Air Force. And when the young man finally got enlisted and visited the commissioner, she could not recognise him.

In his words: “I got to my office this morning, and just as I opened the door of my car, I got a strong salute from a fully dressed Military man wearing camouflage. I was confused, I am not in the military, I am not married to a military man. How did I get this honour???

“Looking closely I saw my son ETHOTI and tears rolled down my face! At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, I started observing a young man open the office door most times, give hand sanitizer to everyone who entered or left the office, provided face mask for everyone going into my office, he cleaned the office sometimes, carried items that we used for the COVID-19 response, he will always attend every event with me and would ask me many times, mummy is there anything I can do for you?

“I called my PA and asked who is this and how did he get to work here? I never hired him!

Then my PA pleaded, “Commissioner I know your plate is full and we are very many already on your personal pay role, please just help him, he came to volunteer during this COVID period”. Of course I said the young man was committed and hard working let us accommodate him for the COVID-19 period.

“When the COVID-19 hard hit was over, I asked my PA to tell him not to come again as paying the many people already working with me was too heavy for me. Then that faithful morning he came to my office and knelt down with tears in his eyes…. Not yielding to my plea to stand up and talk. “

‘Mummy please I don’t have anywhere to go… I don’t have any thing to do, this few months have been the best time of my life please let me work for you for free”

“I didn’t know when I started crying pulled him up and asked him to go and continue work! Months later, he brought an application for Nigeria Airforce, I took it to my big friend of mine in the military for advise and the rest is history.’

“ETHOTI am so proud of you! Cross River State is very proud of you!!!!!…. Go and show them what we are made of our soldier boy!”