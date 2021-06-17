Okowa sends names of 18 commissioner nominees to Delta assembly

Okowa sends names of 18 commissioner nominees to Delta assembly

Thursday, June 17, 2021 3:23 pm


Governor Okowa of Delta State

Governor Okowa of Delta State

By Mercy Obojeghren

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Thursday forwarded the names of 18 nominees for appointment as commissioners to the state house of assembly for screening and confirmation.

The names of the nominees were contained in a letter read by the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, during plenary of the assembly in Asaba.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Okowa on May 18, dissolved the State Executive Council.

The 11 former commissioners and their portfolios, who were reappointed include: Mr Charles Aniagwu, Information, Dr Barry Gbe, Economic Planning, Mr Julius Egbedi, Agriculture and Mr Lawrence Ejiofor, Culture and Tourism.

Others are:  Mr Ifeanyi Egwuyenga, Youths Development, Chief Arthur Akpowowo, Urban Renewal and Chief Festus Ochonogor, Housing, Mrs Flora Alanta, Women Affairs, Mr Churchill Amagada, Lands, Chief Fidelis Tilije, Finance and Mr Chris Onogba, Environment.

The seven new nominees are:  Mr Jonathan Ukodhiko, Mrs  Evelyn Oboro, Mr Noel Omordon, Mrs Rose Esenwu, Princess Shola Ogbemi-Daibo, Mrs Kate Oniawan, and Mr Johnbull Edema.

The speaker directed the nominees to forward 35 copies each of their Curriculum Vitae to the office of the clerk of the assembly on or before June 21.

He called on the nominees to appear for screening and confirmation on June 22.

The assembly on Thursday also screened and confirmed the appointments of Justice Theresa Diai as the Chief Judge of Delta as well as Justice Patience Elumeze as President of Customary Court, Delta.

The confirmation of the nominees followed a motion moved by the Deputy Majority Leader of the Assembly, Mr Oboro Preyor.

The motion supported by Mr Emeke Nwaobi, member representing Aniocha North Constituency in the state assembly was unanimously adopted by the assembly, when it was put to a voice vote by the speaker. (NAN)

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    File: Migrants rescued from drowning 1 hour ago

    Doctors without Borders’ rescue ship with 400 migrants docks in Italy
    Nigerian troops: 1 hour ago

    IPOB/ESN ‘criminals’ eliminated in Southeast, South-South – DHQ
    2 hours ago

    The Herder-Farmer Conflict in Nigeria is Escalating: Is There Hope for the Future?
    File: Nigerian Pilgrims on the way to Hajj 3 hours ago

    Hajj 2021 cancellation: The torture of hope, blessing of disappointment
    Bonfire set up by angry youths 3 hours ago

    Tension in Delta community over alleged killing of ‘Okada rider’ by policeman
    3 hours ago

    FUTA Don Highlights Health Implications of Excessive Use of Synthetic Fertilizers
    4 hours ago

    Killings in Yorubaland: Gani Adams Reports Fulani of Nigeria to UN, AU, Others
    Ibrahim Shekarau: asks APC to give 2023 presidential ticket to Southern Nigeria 8 hours ago

    2023: Why APC presidential ticket should be zoned to South – Shekarau