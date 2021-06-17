Police arrest 60-year-old man for gun running

Thursday, June 17, 2021 11:32 pm


Police:

The Nigeria Police has confirmed the arrest of a 60-year-old man, Umar Muhammed, for allegedly conveying firearms across the country with his vehicle.

It was gathered that the suspect uses his vehicle to transport rifles concealed in the bonnet compartment from one location to another

Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, who confirmed the arrest, said the suspect uses his age to receive and beat security checks, since the African tradition gives respect to those advanced in age.

The suspect told the Police that he mostly helps Fulani nomads convey their rifles. A group of kidnappers identified as Muhammed Bello, 52; Umar Abubakar, 22; Usman Mohammed, 20; Musa Ibrahim, 53; and Lawal Ismail, 25, have also been linked to the suspect.

Meanwhile, the FPRO assured that the Police would be more thorough and discreet in conducting searches on the elderly

