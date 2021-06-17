Police nab suspected kidnapper in Kogi

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kogi State Police Command has announced the arrest of a suspected kidnapper in Ajaokuta area of the State. The suspect, Mohammed Sani was nabbed on Tuesday 15th June at a speed break bump in the steel town.

William Aya, DSP, the Commands Police Public Relations Officer who disclosed this in a statement in Lokoja on Wednesday, added that the suspect would be charged to court when investigation is concluded.

“The police operatives attached to Ajaokuta Division on 15th June, 2021 at about 1800hrs acted on credible intelligence that some persons suspected to be kidnappers were sighted at Speed-Break Bumps area around Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited arrested one Mohammed Sani of Fulani Camp Ejale area, Okene Local Government Area.

“During preliminary interrogation, the suspect confessed to belonging to kidnap syndicate terrorizing Kabba-Okene axis. He further confessed having actively participated in several kidnapping operations along Kabba-Ayere road.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kogi State, CP Ede Ayuba Ekpeji, has ordered that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation with a view to arrest other members of the gang. Suspect will be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.

“CP Ede Ayuba Ekpeji psc (+) however reiterated the command’s level commitment in collaboration with other security agencies in the State to sustain the ongoing onslaught against criminal elements in the State.