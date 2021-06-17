Police nab suspected kidnapper in Kogi

Police nab suspected kidnapper in Kogi

Thursday, June 17, 2021 7:34 am


Police officers

Police officers

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kogi State Police Command has announced the arrest of a suspected kidnapper in Ajaokuta area of the State. The suspect, Mohammed Sani was nabbed on Tuesday 15th June at a speed break bump in the steel town.

William Aya, DSP, the Commands Police Public Relations Officer who disclosed this in a statement in Lokoja on Wednesday, added that the suspect would be charged to court when investigation is concluded.

“The police operatives attached to Ajaokuta Division on 15th June, 2021 at about 1800hrs acted on credible intelligence that some persons suspected to be kidnappers were sighted at Speed-Break Bumps area around Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited arrested one Mohammed Sani of Fulani Camp Ejale area, Okene Local Government Area.

“During preliminary interrogation, the suspect confessed to belonging to kidnap syndicate terrorizing Kabba-Okene axis. He further confessed having actively participated in several kidnapping operations along Kabba-Ayere road.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kogi State, CP Ede Ayuba Ekpeji, has ordered that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation with a view to arrest other members of the gang. Suspect will be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.

“CP Ede Ayuba Ekpeji psc (+) however reiterated the command’s level commitment in collaboration with other security agencies in the State to sustain the ongoing onslaught against criminal elements in the State.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Ibrahim Shekarau: asks APC to give 2023 presidential ticket to Southern Nigeria 1 hour ago

    2023: Why APC presidential ticket should be zoned to South – Shekarau
    Francis Atuche, former Managing Director (MD) of defunct Bank PHB: bags six years for fraud 2 hours ago

    N25.7bn fraud: How ex-Bank PHB MD begged Judge not to send him to prison
    TB Joshua 2 hours ago

    Prophet TB Joshua: A distinguished General of God’s Army
    2 hours ago

    Police parade ‘killer -lover’ of Civil Defence woman, Josephine Oche, in Abuja
    Abia Gov. Okezie-Ikpeazu: reviews curfew 10 hours ago

    Abia Govt. reviews curfew in Aba, Umuahia, other cities
    Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Mohammed Aliyu: confirms 10 hours ago

    Police hunt for kidnappers of Rivers United FC coach
    Rotimi Akeredolu and Eyitayo Jegede 10 hours ago

    Ondo governorship poll: PDP, Jegede head for S’Court over Appeal Court verdict
    Francis Atuche: defraud Bank PHB N25.7bn 10 hours ago

    How ex-MD Atuche, financial officer stole N25.7bn from Bank PHB – Judge