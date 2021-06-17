Police parade ‘killer -lover’ of Civil Defence woman, Josephine Oche, in Abuja

The Police on Wednesday paraded suspects involved in the murder of one Josephine Oche, a personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)

The suspects were among 36 suspects paraded over alleged involvement on charges of murder, criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, kidnapping, rape, unlawful possession of prohibited firearms, cattle rustling, receiving of stolen items and car theft by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) Mr Frank Mba disclosed at a news briefing in Abuja.

He said Oche, 45 was in a relationship with one of the suspects, 54, who had professed love and promised to marry her.

“In the course of the relationship, several financial transactions took place and it is believed that Oche had handed over a large chunk of money to her lover.

“Between Dec. 19 and 20, 2019, Oche had visited her lover, who lured her to the house of a native doctor in Benue, where she was murdered.

“Her body was taken to a forest where she was buried in a shallow grave,” he said.

He said that the deceased lover had promised to pay the native doctor N5 million out of the N14 million he collected from Oche.

Mba said the decomposed body had been exhumed by the police for further investigation.