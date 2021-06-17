Schoolgirl, 15, to face trial over alleged terrorism charges

Schoolgirl, 15, to face trial over alleged terrorism charges

Thursday, June 17, 2021 6:11 pm


Courts

A 15-year old girl, is to face trial in Britain on terror charges after she was allegedly caught with a bomb-making video and instructions on how to build a home-made gun using a 3D printer.

The schoolgirl, who could not be identified because of her age, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday by video-link for a case management hearing.

She was charged with five counts of possessing information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism on dates in August and September 2020.

The charges relate to a bomb-making video as well as digital documents named Improvised Munitions Handbook, Expedient Homemade Firearms, Kitchen Improvised Fertiliser Explosives and Making Plastic Explosives from Bleach.

She was further charged with a count of possessing an article in circumstances which gave rise to a reasonable suspicion that it was for a purpose connected with the commission, preparation or instigation of an act of terrorism on August 22, 2020 .

The article is a zip file alleged to contain instructions on how to make a home-made firearm using a 3D printer.

The girl, who is from Derbyshire, denied all of the charges and will face a four-day trial at Nottingham Youth Court on August 24.

Wearing a grey sweater, she sat sipping from a mug during Thursday’s hearing.

The Chief Magistrate, Paul Goldspring, remanded her into a local authority accommodation until her next appearance on July 15. (dpa/NAN)

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Kenneth Kaunda 44 mins ago

    Zambia declares 21 days of national mourning for late former President Kaunda
    President Muhammadu Buhari with the troops in Maiduguri, Borno State 56 mins ago

    See everything President Buhari did during one day visit to Maiduguri
    Abiy Ahmed: Ethiopian PM 2 hours ago

    Ethiopia’s govt. condemns probe into Tigray human rights abuses
    EFCC Executive Chairman, Abdulrashed Bawa, 2 hours ago

    EFCC recovers N6bn, 30 estates, 32 automobiles in 3 months – Bawa
    2 hours ago

    How Cross River Health Commissioner, Dr. Betta Edu assisted man into Air Force
    Officers of Nigeria Police Force 2 hours ago

    FGC Yauri attack: Police say effort is on to rescue kidnapped students, teachers
    File: Migrants rescued from drowning 5 hours ago

    Doctors without Borders’ rescue ship with 400 migrants docks in Italy
    Governor Okowa of Delta State 5 hours ago

    Okowa sends names of 18 commissioner nominees to Delta assembly