See everything President Buhari did during one day visit to Maiduguri

By Yakubu Uba

President Muhammadu Buhari has departed Maiduguri after a one day official visit on Thursday.

Buhari, who was in Maiduguri to assess security situation in the frontline state, addressed troops of the Joint Task Force Operation Hadin kai and inaugurated some completed Federal and State Governments project.

A statement signed by Mallam Isa Gusau, the Special Adviser to Gov Babagana Zulum, said the state projects inaugurated by the president included a vocational training institute.

The vocational institute for training of 1,500 persons comprises 14 workshops for Automobile and mechatronics, Electrical Installation, Solar Installation, Air conditioning and refrigeration.

Other workshops are Leather works, Barbing and cosmetology, Plumbing and pipe fitting, GSM Repairs, Welding and fabrication, Mercenary and Building, Carpentry and Joinery; Tie and Die, ICT, as well as Tailoring and Fashion design.

The institute has six hostels of about 200 rooms, a kitchen and common room, as well as an Auditorium, administrative building, and sporting facilities.

“Other projects commissioned by the President include the Borno State University, in which the Zulum administration completed the senate building, constructed two hostels with 150 rooms for 1,200 students as well as 34 units of duplexes and bungalows for Professors, senior and intermediate staff.

Buhari also commissioned seven kilometers of road and drainage network with landscaping across the University.

The President also commissioned two Government Day Technical Secondary Schools in Njimtilo and Goni Kachallari and a higher Islamic School, near the Shehu’s palace.

The schools have 60 air-conditioned classrooms for at least 2,400 students; vocational workshops, science laboratories and ICT, auditoriums and sporting facilities.

“Zulum has built 16 of such schools across Borno,” the Special Adviser said.

“Also commissioned were Abbaganaram Maternal Healthcare Centre, which has 50-bed spaces, theatres, diagnostic equipment, blood banks and laboratories. It was one replicated in Gwange.

“The President also commissioned roads and drainages constructed in Jiddari polo and first phase of 10,000 resettlement houses he had approved for Borno State, from which 4,000 have been completed,” Gusau said.

Meanwhile, the Borno Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Babakura Abba-Jato, has lauded residents of Maiduguri for the turn out and support shown to the president during the visit.