Tension in Delta community over alleged killing of ‘Okada rider’ by policeman

Thursday, June 17, 2021 1:40 pm


Bonfire set up by angry youths

By Jethro Ibileke
There is palpable tension in Orhuwhorun, a community in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State, following the alleged killing of a commercial motorcycle rider, by a policeman on stop-and-search duties.
Orhuwhorun is suburb community of oil-rich Warri town, in the Niger Delta region.
The incident was said to have occurred at about 9:45 am on Thursday, at Orhuwhorun Police Post, close to Free Indeed Church Junction, Sector F of DSC Township.
The cause of the death was unclear, as different sources gave varying accounts of what likely transpired between the victim and the police officers.
A sources claimed that the deceased was shot for allegedly refusing to give a N100 bribe to the fleeing officers.
Another source however suggested that the cause of the death could have been accidental discharge from one of the police officers’ rifle.
The source added that the victim who’s identity could not be verified as at the time of filing this report, died at the spot.
Angered by the incident, a mob who protested the killing, reportedly set ablaze, an operational vehicle belonging to the police officers.
The angry youths also made a bonfire on the tarred road leading into the community.
As at the time of filing this report, it was gathered that a team of soldiers have been drafted to the scene to return normalcy to the troubled area.

