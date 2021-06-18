Confusion as Obaseki’s SUV gets stuck in mud

Confusion as Obaseki’s SUV gets stuck in mud

Friday, June 18, 2021 11:21 pm


Obaseki's official vehicle trapped in mud

Obaseki’s official vehicle trapped in mud

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

There was palpable tension on Friday in Edo Central part of Edo State, when the official vehicle of the State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, got stuck in the mud.

The black-colored Toyota Highlander SUV was stuck in a muddy, earth road somewhere in the forest of Edo Central.

Our correspondent caught sight of the picture of the vehicle on a Benin-based Whatsapp group platform.

Some of the security operatives in the Governor’s convoy and some youths in the area could be seen in the picture looking perplexed.

The source of the picture however failed to mention the name of the road and the very location where the incident occurred.

He didn’t also mention how the vehicle was finally freed from the entanglement.

Our correspondent however recall that earlier in the day, the Governor had been on a working visit to the Edo Central Senatorial District of the State, where he inspected Ewohimi, Ugboha and Uromi water supply project.

A member of the WhatsApp group who commented on the picture, said the incident present “a perfect opportunity for the Governor to fix the road, so that his vehicle will not get stuck in the mud next time.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Troops of the Nigerian military: 25 mins ago

    Army intercepts 154 rustled cows, arrests 44 collaborators in Zamfara
    President of Anambra State Chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prince Emeka Udodeme, 2 hours ago

    Why Anambra South should produce Obiano’s successor – Ohanaeze Ndigbo chieftain
    Executive Chairman of Eleme Local Government Council,Rivers State, Chief Obarilormate Ollor,and his team visit collapsed portion of Aleto-Akpajo Bridge 3 hours ago

    Rivers LG Chair issues 14-day ultimatum to Akpabio over collapsing bridge
    Bishop David Oyedepo: canvasses restriction of access to social media 7 hours ago

    Why access to social media should be restricted for youths – Oyedepo
    Nigerian troops: 9 hours ago

    One dead, five freed as troops battle kidnappers of Kebbi students, teachers
    Shekau: dead? 9 hours ago

    Boko Haram gets new Leader
    9 hours ago

    Address Nigeria’s inherent problems or… Mike Ozekhome
    L-R: Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Dr. (Mrs) Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the PDP, Senator Walid Jubril and Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike during the inauguration of nine reconstructed streets in Old GRA, Port Harcourt on Thursday night. 9 hours ago

    Wike: The truth Buhari told Nigerians during his television interview