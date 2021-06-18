Couple arrested for stealing from POS operator in Kogi

By Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

A man and woman who claimed to be couple, Timothy James, 38, and Comfort David, 44, have been arrested in Kogi over theft of N50,00 from a POS operator.

The two suspects from Zaki Biam in Benue State, have were arrested at Nataco bus terminal in Lokoja, the state capital on Thursday, as they were trying to board a vehicle to Abuja.

Kogi State Police Command spokesperson, William Aya, said in a statement that the duo who specialize in hypnotizing POS attendants under the guise of praying for them, before stealing their proceeds, were nabbed by policemen, after they successfully fleeced a 23-year-old lady of N50,000 at Cemetery Road, Lokoja.

“The operatives attached to intelligence Department of the Kogi State Police Command arrested the duo of *Timothy James 38yrs and Comfort David 44yrs* both of Zaki-Biam, Benue State who specialises in robbing POS attender.

“The suspects robbed their victim one Jammai Maryam Bashir 23yrs with the sun of fifty thousand, two hundred naira at her POS business point along Cemetery road, Lokoja at about 0945hrs. They deceived the victim under the guise of performing deliverance and thereafter robbed her.

“The victim immediately after regaining consciousness, raised alarm that led to the arrest of the duo at Nataco on their way to Abuja and recovered the sum of forty three thousand, two hundred naira from them. Efforts are ongoing to arrest other members of the syndicate.

“The suspects confessed to the crime. They further confessed that they robbed in Jalingo, Makurdi, and Otukpo.

The Police added that the suspects will be arraigned in court on completion of investigations.