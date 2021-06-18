One dead, five freed as troops battle kidnappers of Kebbi students, teachers

One dead, five freed as troops battle kidnappers of Kebbi students, teachers

Friday, June 18, 2021 4:21 pm


Nigerian troops:

Nigerian troops:

Nigerian Army said that one of the students abducted from the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State died during gun battle between bandits who abducted them and the troops early Friday morning.

But four of the abducted students and a teacher were rescued during the operation.

Air Commodore Abubakar AbdulKadir,  Deputy Force Commander of the Joint Task Force in the North-West Zone, confirmed this to reporters in Zamfara State on Friday.

He said, “In the early hours of this morning, we came across the kidnappers. They came to our blocking point, and we engaged them,” Abdulkadir said.

“At that point, they abandoned five of the students and one of the teachers. Unfortunately, I think we have lost one of the students.”

However, he did not say whether the bandits or troops recorded casualties.

However, the Kebbi Police Command said it is still making efforts to rescue operation the missing students.

DSP Nafiu Abubakar, spokesperson of the Kebbi Police Command, announced this in a statement made available to newsmen.

He added that the number of students abducted from the school remains unclear even as the rescue operation is still ongoing.

“The white Hilux Van with registration number  KBSJ 29, belonging to a High Court Judge , with inscription of Kebbi State Judiciary, hijacked by the bandits along Birnin Yauri road, was the one used in  perpetrating such a dastardly act.”

