President Buhari appoints 5 new Perm Secs

Friday, June 18, 2021 2:39 pm


President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari

By Okon Okon

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of five new Permanent Secretaries into the civil service of the federation.

This followed the recent successful conduct of the selection process of permanent secretaries.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan made the announcement in a statement by Mr AbdulGaniyu Aminu, Director Press and Public Relation, HOCSF, in Abuja.

The names of the permanent secretaries are as follows; Mr Adebiyi Olufunso, (Ekiti), Mrs Maryann Onwudiwe, (Enugu State), Mr Yusuf Ibrahim, (Katsina state), Mr Ogunbiyi Olaniyi, (Lagos State) and Mr Ibrahim Kana, Nasarawa State.

Accoding to Yemi-Esan, the date of the swearing-in and deployment of the appointees will be announced in due course.

