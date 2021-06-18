Rivers LG Chair issues 14-day ultimatum to Akpabio over collapsing bridge

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The newly inaugurated Executive Chairman of Eleme Local Government Council, Chief Obarilormate Ollor, has issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and the Federal Government to commence work on the collapsing Eleme axis of the East-West road.

He threatened to shut down the road completely if his ultimatum is not adhered to by the Minister.

Obarilormate who made this statement shortly after his inauguration expressed disappointment at the level of deceit and negligence by the Federal Government to Eleme people, describing the actions as irresponsible and unbecoming of a democratic government.

He gave the ultimatum during a brief stop-over to inspect the collapsed portion of the bridge.

He also addressed commuters who were stranded in the gridlock..

Obarilormate lamented that the countless visits and inspection of the said bridge by Minister of Niger Delta Sen. Godswill Akpabio have yielded no significant result.

In his word, “The federal government and the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs have been playing gimmicks with us and today we are saying enough of that politics. The Minister of Niger Delta Senator Godswill Akpabio has visited this road countless times with no result, he has promised us heaven and earth, designing and redesigning of flyovers yet nothing, nothing to show for it.

“I have just been inaugurated and sworn in as the Executive Chairman of Eleme Local Government and it will not be business as usual. I am not here to romance with the government on this issue.

“Eleme Local Government is giving more than enough to the federal government daily and we get almost nothing in return” he said.

The Chairman also visited Echieta-Nchia (Eleme main Market) to reiterate his commitment to the peace and security of lives and property and also to implement the directives of the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Chief Barr. Nyesom Wike to demolish all illegal structures within the Onne, Trailer Park and Eleme express road to Eleme junction.

He advised owners of all illegal shops and structures to comply with the Governor’s directives or risk demolition.

His entourage also paid homage to the Palace of the Oneh-eh eta Onne, Paramount Ruler of Onne, HRH King Barr. JD Osaronu and a brief prayer at Lutheran Church Onne.