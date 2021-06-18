Tanker explosion kills 3 in Lagos

Friday, June 18, 2021 2:56 pm


File: Tanker explosion

By Solomon Asowata

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says three bodies have so far been recovered from the scene of Thursday night’s tanker explosion on Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja, Lagos State.

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Acting Zonal Coordinator, South West Zonal Office, NEMA, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ikeja on Friday.

NAN reports that a Liquefied Petroleum Gas ( LPG) tanker had exploded while in motion at about 10.32 p.m.

Farinloye said the resulting fire travelled with the wind to the premises of Ogun State Property Investment Company (OPIC) Plaza beside Sheraton Hotel, which houses different commercial outfits including a Chinese Restaurant.

He said: “We have so far recovered three bodies from the incident. The bodies were recovered from the generator house of OPIC Plaza and the restaurant.

“Search and rescue is still ongoing from the the collapsed buildings.”

He had earlier told NAN that the fire was put out at about 12.30 a.m. after concerted efforts of five fire trucks from Lagos State Fire Service and two trucks from Lagos State Emergency Management Agency Response Unit.

“The initial search and rescue activities revealed that 13 persons sustained various degrees of burns. Out of this, nine are males while four are females,” Farinloye said.

He said the victims were given first aid at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

He said four of them with severe injuries were later transferred to the Trauma and Burns Centre at Gbagada General Hospital, Lagos.

“Preliminary assessment on vehicles damaged indicated that about 25 were destroyed as at now.

“Comprehensive post disaster assessment on the extent of general damages would be done later today,” Farinloye had said.

