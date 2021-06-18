UNIBEN lecturer, Maxwell Aimuen, shot dead

UNIBEN lecturer, Maxwell Aimuen, shot dead

Friday, June 18, 2021 8:39 am


Mr. Maxwell Eseosa Aimuen: the murdered UNIBEN

Mr. Maxwell Eseosa Aimuen: the murdered UNIBEN lecturer

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin
Authorities of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Edo state, has confirmed the murder of one of its dedicated lectures, Mr. Maxwell Eseosa Aimuen.
Aimuen was engaged by the Institution in 2015 in the Department of Public Administration, as a Graduate Assistant and was Lecturer II until his death.
The University’s Spokesperson, Dr. Benedicta Ehanire, disclosed that the 33-year-old lecturer was allegedly shot dead by his assailants last Saturday, while driving into his residence in Isihor, just few hours after he parted with his friends at Ugbowo area of the City.
It was gathered that the gunmen shot the deceased severally before fleeing the scene, without removing anything from his vehicle.
It was further gathered that the matter was immediately reported at the Ugbowo Police Division.
A colleague of the slain lecturer, Mr. Endurance Aigbe, described the incident as “tragic.”
“I was with the deceased till 8 pm in the company of other friends where we both retired to our various houses.
“I was shocked to receive a call from his wife that he has been shot dead, and l quickly joined them up in the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, where a doctor pronounced him dead. I am baffled,” Aigbe said.
UNIBEN Spokesperson, Dr Benedicta Ehanire, who described the deceased as a hard-working and dedicated staff, called on security agents to unravel those behind the killing.

