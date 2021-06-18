VersionFlex is set to redefine e-hailing service in Nigeria and West Africa 

VersionFlex is set to redefine e-hailing service in Nigeria and West Africa 

Friday, June 18, 2021 2:50 pm


VisionFlex

By Komolafe Esther
VersionFlex, a Nigerian indigenous company, is set to redefine online transportion and logistics service delivery, especially e-hailing in Nigeria and West Africa.
VersionFlex says it will consider the prevailing economic situations of Nigerians in both the availability and affordability of its products and services. The main drive and priority of the Start Up is geared towards mass employment and citizens empowerment.
According to Mr. Olusola Amosu, Spokesperson of the company that has its headquarters in Lagos and another branch in Ogun state, to start with, “We are redefining and repositioning the concept and usage of e-hailing to suit the UNIQUE Nigerian business environments. For too long, Nigerians, who are very mobile, have been taken for granted and have lost so much *resources and manpower/labour hours* to inadequacies of Transportation Services. We will strive to provide good rides, attractive incentives and quality services. Our niche is to make it affordable! It is going to be affordable, dependable and available.”
Amosu disclosed that VersionFlex is already partnering to make available a variety of vehicles according to increasing needs of every customer in social, political and economic cadre of the society, with attendant liberty to choose , the drivers are trained to be courteous and respectful.
In his words he said that VersionFlex has packaged some unique features and perquisites which include a sizeable discount on first-time users, optional savings plan and a zero percent commission for a reasonable period for drivers. ” enthused Amosu, a vastly trained logistics solution expert.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    L-R: Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Dr. (Mrs) Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the PDP, Senator Walid Jubril and Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike during the inauguration of nine reconstructed streets in Old GRA, Port Harcourt on Thursday night. 3 mins ago

    Wike: The truth Buhari told Nigerians during his television interview
    Comrade Wabba ( centre) representatives of the Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (AGPMPN), led by its president, Dr. Iyke Odo at NLC secretariat in Abuja. 42 mins ago

    Politicians stealing billions, hurting healthcare delivery, says NLC President
    49 mins ago

    Coalition places booty on Nnamidi Kanu
    52 mins ago

    Tanker explosion kills 3 in Lagos
    Governor Nasir El-Rufai 57 mins ago

    El’ Rufai: Why I sacked 99 political appointees
    President Buhari 1 hour ago

    President Buhari appoints 5 new Perm Secs
    1 hour ago

    Court clears Senator Neaoboshi of money laundering charge
    2 hours ago

    Okogie Spits Fire! Insecurity, Economic Problems Worsen Under Buhari