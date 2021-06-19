Anambra 2021: Why I cannot dump Sen. Ekwunife for another PDP aspirant – Ezeife

A former governor of Anambra, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife has declared that Sen. Uche Ekwunife will be the first woman to be elected as governor in Nigeria because of her dutifulness and commitment to the people and her numerous accomplishments.

Ezeife said this while denying reports that she has dumped Ekwunife for another governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Anambra governorship election scheduled for November.

Ezeife, the first civilian governor of Anambra, in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Enugu denied endorsing any other aspirant.

Ezeife maintained that with the overwhelming accomplishments by Ekwunife so far, she could govern Anambra creditably if given the opportunity.

The elder statesman said he could only pray for any aspirant who visited him and that was what he did for those who sought his support.

“My endorsement of any one aspiring for Anambra governorship today, must follow a certain pattern.

“I have never visited anywhere with any other person than Ekwunife and I have given my words on her to her party, PDP.

“She is my beloved daughter in whom I am well pleased and I know that she has worked very well for the people of Anambra, especially those she represents at the senate.

“She has proven that if given the state to rule, she will do very well. She remains the only candidate I have endorsed.

“If people misunderstood visit of any other aspirant to my place, I will refer them to my statement when I escorted Ekwunife to PDP and my address to the good people of Anambra South the day she interacted with them,” Ezeife said.

He enjoined the people of Anambra to be steadfast with her and support her dream.

“I have prophesied to her years back, that she will be the first woman to be elected as governor in Nigeria because of her dutifulness and commitment to the people and her numerous accomplishments,” Ezeife added.

NAN reports that Ekwunife and others will be contesting for the PDP guber primaries.