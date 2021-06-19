APGA Conflict: Oye recognised as authentic party chair by INEC

APGA Conflict: Oye recognised as authentic party chair by INEC

Saturday, June 19, 2021 1:13 pm


*APGA National Chairman Ozonkpu Victor Oye (Middle) and flanked by APC National Secretary, Senator John Akpanudoedehe (right) and National Chairman Allied People’s Movement, Yusuf Mamman Dantalle (left) at the 2nd Consultative Meeting between INEC and National Chairmen of Political Parties at the commission’s headquarters, Abuja

 

*Tasks parties to always abide by constitution,

*Says 18 parties to participate in Anambra Guber Election

Ozonkpu Victor Ike-Oye, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) was on Thursday given recognition as the authentic leader of the party by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He was among the 18 party Chairmen who were invited to a stakeholders meeting with INEC at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja. Chief Jude Okeke faction suspended Oye and two others on Friday.

However, at the meeting with the INEC chairman, Okeke’s faction was neither invited nor admitted as the forum, according to Champion report, discussed issues concerning the coming election in Anambra state as well as future electoral activities.
Ike Oye, according to the report, dismissed the Okeke faction as political buccaneers who are not financial members of the party.
He said the crisis “is not peculiar to APGA alone, it is in every political party but it seems like APGA’s own is becoming very notorious now and this is one thing we have to stop and again the security agencies have a role to play in this situation. If anybody does anything that is illegal, against the law such a person should be dealt with to serve as a deterrent to other people which is the proper thing to do.”

He said the party will deal decisively with anti party activities and insists that the actions of the splinter group are not capable of derailing its determination to retain Anambra Governorship come November 6.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    7 mins ago

    Fola Alade, Nigeria’s Doyen of Architecture, dies at 87
    AIG Isaac Akinmoyede 12 mins ago

    How DPO escaped death from Edo vigilance group members – AIG
    Gov Yahaya Bello: 24 mins ago

    Yahaya Bello unveils website to showcase achievements in Kogi
    Electoral officers waiting for voters in Chikaji Ward During Sabon Gari bye election 42 mins ago

    Voter apathy characterise bye-election in Kaduna
    File: Nigeria Customs men 52 mins ago

    Customs intercepts 1,427 of tramadol, other unregistered drugs in Lagos
    Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC 1 hour ago

    No COVID -19 death in Nigeria in two weeks – NCDC
    Some of the Bendel Insurance players injured during attack by fans of Remo Stars on admission 1 hour ago

    Attack: Bendel Insurance reject NNL’s decision, allege foul play
    Kenneth Kaunda 5 hours ago

    Kaunda, Fine Pan Africanist and Humanist – Anambra Government