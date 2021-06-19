APGA Conflict: Oye recognised as authentic party chair by INEC

*Tasks parties to always abide by constitution,

*Says 18 parties to participate in Anambra Guber Election

Ozonkpu Victor Ike-Oye, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) was on Thursday given recognition as the authentic leader of the party by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He was among the 18 party Chairmen who were invited to a stakeholders meeting with INEC at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja. Chief Jude Okeke faction suspended Oye and two others on Friday.

However, at the meeting with the INEC chairman, Okeke’s faction was neither invited nor admitted as the forum, according to Champion report, discussed issues concerning the coming election in Anambra state as well as future electoral activities.

Ike Oye, according to the report, dismissed the Okeke faction as political buccaneers who are not financial members of the party.

He said the crisis “is not peculiar to APGA alone, it is in every political party but it seems like APGA’s own is becoming very notorious now and this is one thing we have to stop and again the security agencies have a role to play in this situation. If anybody does anything that is illegal, against the law such a person should be dealt with to serve as a deterrent to other people which is the proper thing to do.”

He said the party will deal decisively with anti party activities and insists that the actions of the splinter group are not capable of derailing its determination to retain Anambra Governorship come November 6.